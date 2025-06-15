PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

