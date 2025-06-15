Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Cochlear Stock Down 1.0%
Cochlear stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.
Cochlear Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.