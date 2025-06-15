Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cochlear Stock Down 1.0%

Cochlear stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

