Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

