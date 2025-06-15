Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.