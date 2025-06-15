MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.