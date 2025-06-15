ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 62 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.87 and its 200 day moving average is $171.62. The firm has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

