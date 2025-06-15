Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,064 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,555,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Samsara by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Samsara by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,908,000 after purchasing an additional 419,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Samsara by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,126,000 after purchasing an additional 547,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 54,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $2,089,572.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 638,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,651,581.20. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $4,012,773.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,520. This trade represents a 45.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,136,917 shares of company stock valued at $89,546,904 over the last three months. 46.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.