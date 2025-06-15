Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after buying an additional 384,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,377,000 after buying an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after buying an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:EMR opened at $125.45 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

