Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 304,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.67 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.