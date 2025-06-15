China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6371 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 5.3% increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.61.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of CIADY opened at $22.13 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

