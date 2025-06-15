China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.6371 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 5.3% increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.61.
China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance
Shares of CIADY opened at $22.13 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.
