First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,988,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after buying an additional 82,173 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $105.89 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $111.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.03.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

