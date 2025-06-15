Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys 99 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 14,418 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.27 and its 200 day moving average is $243.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

