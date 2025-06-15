Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,123 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,960. This represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $399,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average of $213.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.