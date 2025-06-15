Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $357.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $319.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.02 and its 200-day moving average is $336.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

