Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 277 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:IBM opened at $276.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $167.50 and a one year high of $283.06. The company has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

