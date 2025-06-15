Sfm LLC Acquires Shares of 4,019 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sfm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sfm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $418.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $414.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.