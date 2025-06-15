Asio Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.50 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,058,303.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,499,877. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,074,727 shares of company stock worth $40,702,339. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

