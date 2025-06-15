Asio Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 397,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.73. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $156.58 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

