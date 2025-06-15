Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – June 14th

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on researching, developing or commercializing quantum computing hardware, software and related services. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the potential breakthroughs of quantum mechanics–based processors, algorithms and applications in fields like cryptography, optimization and simulation. Because the technology remains in an early, experimental phase, quantum computing stocks often exhibit higher volatility and speculative risk than more established tech shares. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,334,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $15.12. 41,450,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,858,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 45,170,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,284,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,413,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,894,696. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,745. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTIW stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,532. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTIW

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

AMPG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,188. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

Recommended Stories