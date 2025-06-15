North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 100 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,029,771.80. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AJG stock opened at $316.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.51 and its 200 day moving average is $317.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $372.00 to $371.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

