CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Holdings Reduced by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC reduced its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. CEMEX makes up approximately 4.2% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in CEMEX by 7,200.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,622,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,942,309 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CEMEX by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $86,056,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,745,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,233,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

CX stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $186.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

