NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.