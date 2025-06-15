Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.16 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in GSK by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in GSK by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 844,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 107,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.60%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

