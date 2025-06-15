Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 646 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.01 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.