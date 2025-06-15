Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Trims Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after buying an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after buying an additional 4,606,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after buying an additional 958,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE MET opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

