Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,149,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.