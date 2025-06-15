Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $178,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 245,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.6%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $313.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.26.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

