HT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,099,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VT stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.16. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.