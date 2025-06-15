North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 48,861 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,861 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.