iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lowered by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 22.1%

EFV opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

