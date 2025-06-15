Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution LLC

Retirement Solution LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 3.6% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Solution LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFSI. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $38.97 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $720.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

