HT Partners LLC Has $615,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.