Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $39.77 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $39,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:ETN opened at $323.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.