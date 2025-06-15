BayBridge Capital Group LLC Sells 7,247 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BayBridge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

