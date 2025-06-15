iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 2,274,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 379,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth $5,733,000. SFM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth $3,925,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 24.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 574,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,444,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $34.37.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

