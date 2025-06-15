Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 243 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Vicor worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 32.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 5,190.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 62,602 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

