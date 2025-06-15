RHS Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1,530.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $116.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $101.63 and a 52-week high of $124.10. The company has a market cap of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.34.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

