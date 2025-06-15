RHS Financial LLC Has $406,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 504.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in InterDigital by 957.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $218.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $231.97.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 19.03%.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,110. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,642. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.