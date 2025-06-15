Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 505,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cerus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,169,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerus by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after buying an additional 2,589,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.54.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

