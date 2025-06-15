iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of VLUE opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.09.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

