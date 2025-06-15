RHS Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RHS Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $163.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

