RHS Financial LLC Boosts Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 153,913 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 472,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.48. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $583.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

