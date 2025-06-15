North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,977,000 after buying an additional 2,998,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after buying an additional 689,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 544,248 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 540.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 540,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after buying an additional 456,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 312,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $57.80.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $554,151.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,766 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,942.20. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

