Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,822,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,525 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $50,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,309,000 after buying an additional 2,457,023 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,351,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,598,000 after purchasing an additional 576,935 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,131,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,459,000 after acquiring an additional 230,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 20.2%

BATS DFIC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

