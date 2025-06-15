Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE STE opened at $241.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $252.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.94.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

