D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.82.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $306.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $329.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

