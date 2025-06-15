HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 24,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 28,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.43.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Stock Down 1.7%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $544.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.17.

About HCM Defender 100 Index ETF

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

