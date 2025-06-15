Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Price Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

