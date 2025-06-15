Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.70. 25,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Highest Performances Stock Down 5.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

