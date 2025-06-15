Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,202,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 479,995 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,384,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 697,908 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 66,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 317,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 242,067 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

